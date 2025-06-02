New York Equinox and SoulCycle members may be eligible for $250 refund. Here's how to get it.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $600,000 settlement with Equinox and SoulCycle over difficulties people had canceling their membership.

Under New York law, subscription services require consent for automatic renewals and must provide a simple method to cancel. The attorney general's office found Equinox's subscription terms were not in compliance.

"New Yorkers should be able to cancel a membership they no longer use or want without breaking a sweat," James said. "The Equinox Group made it challenging for customers to end their membership, costing them time and money. As a result of my office's settlement, New Yorkers can now cancel their membership with Equinox, SoulCycle, or any of Equinox Group's brands much faster."

"Prior to being made aware of this inquiry, we had already begun to make changes to our terms and conditions in conformance with all statutory requirements, and our policies are in full compliance. We are pleased that this matter is resolved," an Equinox and SoulCycle spokesperson said.

How to get the settlement money

Under the settlement, subscribers who filed complaints with the Equinox Group, the Better Business Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission or the Office of the Attorney General between Feb. 9, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2024 are eligible for a refund of up to $250. New York Equinox, Equinox+ and SoulCycle members may also be eligible for $100 in restitution. In both cases, people must submit their request via email by Aug. 2.

Equinox Gym and Equinox+ subscribers who tried to cancel their subscriptions during that time should email NewYorkAGclaims@equinox.com, and SoulCycle subscribers should email NewYorkAGclaims@soul-cycle.com. Requests must include the name of the subscriber along with the phone number or email on their account.