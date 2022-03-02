New York officially ends statewide school mask mandate, leaving it up to local officials

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- New York's statewide school mandate is officially over, meaning local school officials will now set masking policies.

Students may be showing up to class without a mask Wednesday for the first time in nearly two years.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is expected to greet students at McKenna Elementary School in Massapequa. Earlier this week, he said he was satisfied with the governor's decision to lift the mandate, but it should have come months ago.

"I think it was too little too late. I think basically there was no need to mask our children for the last three months," Blakeman said Monday.

The group Massapequa Moms also fought to unmask kids on Long Island.

"We really did stick together on this, and it really shows what a community and a town and a state really can do. It's awesome," Dana Durso said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to lift the mandate came after COVID numbers significantly dropped. Over the weekend, she said she's leaving it up to local municipalities to decide whether or not to keep their mask policies.

In New York City, the move is expected to come Monday, and private and parochial schools will have the option to decide for themselves how to move forward. Mayor Eric Adams says his office is going to look at COVID rates at the end of the week and make a final decision by Friday.

But with only a little more than 51% of students fully vaccinated, reviews from parents are mixed.

"It's a safety to wear a mask and we should continue wearing it," one person said.

"Parents feel they want to send their kids with masks, that's up to them," said another.

"I do think we should support freedom of choice," another added.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC