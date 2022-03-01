Clinical psychologist offers advice to parents and kids about wanting to wear masks after mandate is lifted

LEONIA, N.J. -- With mask mandates being lifted and many school districts turning the choice over to families, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock sought expert advice on how to approach the topic with your children.

"I did like hear about my dad saying maybe we won't have any masks," 7-year-old Joshua Kusactay said Monday.

To Joshua, the news sounded, "pretty nice."

His 10-year-old sister, Avery, however, was not so sure, saying "I kind of feel like corona is still around a lot."

Murdock asked Leonia middle schoolers to sound off by staying silent. Those who would still wear a mask even if no longer required moved to the left. Those who can't wait to toss them aside moved to the right.

"I feel good about it. I don't like wearing the mask. Sometimes I have to take it off and get detention for it," 13-year-old Nikolose Rogava said.

"We've been wearing masks for two years now and it has been really effective," 13-year-old Sofia Baroni said.

"I think we're still going through it and not everyone is completely safe," 14-year-old Juliette Mordoh added.

Brianna Couttrell, a 17-year-old Junior at Leonia High School, shared the news made her happy, but it doesn't mean she's done with masks.

"I'm going to leave it on some days. If people get too close, I'm going to have it on," Couttrell said.

The choice isn't always clear-cut and explaining to your children how things will be changing isn't always easy. Murdock asked clinical psychologist Janine Domingues with Child Mind Institute for advice. She said to get the conversation started.

"Looking at when the mask mandate will be lifted. That way there is a timeframe and timeline," Domingues said. "This is what's going to happen. This is what I think we should still do as a family."

But also make your child a big part of the conversation.

"I would be open to what they want to do. I always tell parents to go in and choose the child's lead and ask what is it that you want to do with your mask?" Domingues said. "What are your thoughts? What are you worried about?"

Be clear the conversation is ongoing, she added.

"We're always going to be in communication to see what's the best for you and what's the best for our family," Domingues said.

And, she said, talk about how others may not make the same choice as you.

Mom Jin Park shared she's not convinced now is the best time to lift the mandate.

"Even if they lift the mandate in Leonia, will you continue to have your son wear a mask in school?" Murdock asked.

"I think so," she replied, adding, "We are concerned there will be bullying."

Sadly, that could happen, but Domingues said, "Tell them it's totally okay for you to still be wearing your mask and other friends might not be."

"I think our children need to be free of that mandate at this point," Kelly-Ann Norgaard said.

Norgaard and her kids are ready to say good riddance.

"Excited. It makes it hard to study with my mask on," 10-year-old Kaitlyn Norgaard said.

"I want to see people's faces," 6-year-old Kameron Norgaard added.

He wants to see more smiles in school. Soon, he just might.