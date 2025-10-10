New York gears up for potential nor'easter and coastal flooding this weekend

New York is gearing up for the coastal storm expected to impact our area Sunday.

The potential nor'easter is expected bring heavy rain as well as strong winds that may down trees. There are costal flooding concerns as well.

Click here to check the latest storm warnings, watches and alerts.

"Take steps now to prepare"

"As this coastal storm approaches, I'm urging all New Yorkers to stay alert, watch the forecast closely, and take steps now to prepare," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Conditions can change quickly, so please use caution if you need to travel and check on friends and neighbors who may need extra help. Staying vigilant and informed will help keep everyone safe through the weekend."

High wind watches are in effect for Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island starting at noon Sunday. Gusts of 60 mph are possible, which could bring down trees and power lines. Up to three inches of rain is expected. A costal flood watch will be in effect for New York City and Long Island as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

"We started preparing for this event days in advance. We coordinate very, very closely with the National Weather Service, and most importantly with a lot of our agency partners, our infrastructure utility partners across the city, to make sure that we have public safety crews staged around the city, that we have crews out there that can immediately respond to downed power lines and outages, and that we're doing what we need to do to make sure that we are actually preparing the infrastructure of the city for an event like this," New York City's Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said.

Iscol said coastal flooding and high winds are the primary concerns for this storm. Construction sites have been instructed to secure cranes ahead of the storm.

Various events canceled

New York Road Runners said it was canceling its Staten Island Half Sunday.

"In consultation with our city agency partners, due to forecasted high winds, heavy rain and flooding, New York Road Runners has canceled Sunday's NYRR Staten Island Half. The safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff is our top priority. Due to limited available dates, the race will not be rescheduled. We apologize for any inconvenience," the group said in a statement.

An Indigenous Peoples Day gathering Sunday and Monday on Randalls Island has also been canceled.

"Unfortunately, even though the event is now canceled, there are associated fees that cannot be refunded such as some airline flight tickets, hotel rooms, insurance, and other already incurred expenses. Donations received to date will be used to cover these costs and any remaining funds will be forwarded to the event's budget for next year," IDPNYC said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate all those who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes and supported this year's efforts to bring our community together once again. This event is a highlight of the year for many of us. Your dedication and enthusiasm continues to inspire us, and we look forward to gathering again next year under better and safer conditions."

Gearing up for the storm

Hochul said New York has thousands of pieces of equipment and personnel standing by to respond to mitigate flooding and downed trees. New York State Troopers are standing by to deploy extra patrols. MTA personnel are inspecting drains in flood-prone areas to make sure they're working.

New Yorkers are urged to keep some disaster supplies handy, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Drivers are reminded not to drive on flooded roads, and to abandon their vehicles immediately if water rapidly enters their cars. Cars can float in just two or three feet of fast-moving floodwater.

To report power outages:

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

Con Edison said it's bringing on 900 mutual aid workers to respond to the storm. It reminds New Yorkers to stay away from downed wires since they may be live, and to report them immediately to police. If a power line falls on your vehicle while you're inside it, stay inside the car.

Information about outages and restoration times will be available from Con Ed on their outage map.