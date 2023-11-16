Watch CBS News
New York City's Hart Island opens to public for historic walking tours

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hart Island opens to public for 1st time
Hart Island opens to public for 1st time 00:51

NEW YORK -- New York City is opening Hart Island to the public for the first time. 

More than one million people are buried on the island, which has served as the city's public cemetery since 1869. 

Prior to that, the island served as a military base during the Civil War. The land supported a sanitarium, a psychiatric hospital and more. 

Visitors can learn more on the free walking tours that start next week and will run twice a month.

"Ranger tours will also serve to reduce historical stigma surrounding the island's past and educate the public about its important role going forward," a Parks Department spokesperson told CBS New York. 

The Parks commissioner said Hart Island will remain an active burial site for the foreseeable future. 

CLICK HERE for how to register for the tours.

