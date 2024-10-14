This NYC poll worker with special needs empowers others to make a voting plan

Poll worker with special needs empowers others to vote

NEW YORK — For many voters, casting a ballot is not a simple as walking into a booth. New York City has several accommodations for people with a variety of challenges.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and one Harlem poll site coordinator with special needs is empowering others like him.

"They don't really see you"

East Harlem's Lifespire day center serves up the spirit of the season with Halloween decor from ceiling to floor, a warm welcome for clients like 32-year-old Ackeem Duggan. In the world outside those walls, Duggan says he and his friends often feel forgotten by the people in power.

"They don't see the barriers," Duggan said. "They don't really see you."

Earlier this year, city budget cuts threatened to close several facilities like Lifespire. The nonprofit Partners Health Plan goes beyond its unique disability care coverage to speak up for funding.

"It's important for us to ensure that all of our legislators, both locally and beyond to the federal side, understand what it takes," said Karleen Haines, PHP's Chief DEI Officer & Advocate.

Duggan proves his purpose to the public, from being empowered as an NYPD Community Affairs officer to becoming a passionate poll worker. When he filled in for a coordinator in a pinch, he showed his skills with tablet technology and procedural proficiency.

"She was like, I see you can step up," Duggan recalled, "and I was like, wow."

Poll worker stresses importance of voting accessibility

Now Duggan is a poll site coordinator himself and has spent the weeks leading up to the big day doing training sessions and reading manuals on all the rules. He feels that others never spend enough time studying the accessibility accommodations, like learning how to operate a Ballot Marking Device, a method for voters with visual or manual limitations.

"Once you get to the day of, the poll worker is a little clueless," Duggan said, pointing to the importance of his presence and perspective.

At Lifespire, Duggan helps host group discussions on issues and debate watch parties, encouraging clients to make their own voting plan and even become poll workers themselves.

"It's really good, successful and I've made a lot of money," Duggan admitted, laughing.

Whatever it takes to excite, he emphasizes the importance of every voice and the advocates who will listen.

New York's voter registration deadline is Oct. 26. That is also the last day to request an absentee ballot.

