NYC workers continue stabilizing 29 floors of former Pfizer HQ in Midtown. Here's the latest on the investigation.

Efforts to shore up the former Pfizer headquarters on the East Side of Manhattan continued Thursday after concerns of a potential collapse earlier this week sparked wide evacuations.

With the exception of 43rd Street, all the streets around the 37-story building at 235 E. 42nd St. are back open to traffic. New York City is still not letting people back into four buildings in the area, and part of one additional building.

Despite the inconvenience to some, the current situation is a far cry from Tuesday and Wednesday, when safety concerns shut down a chunk of the neighborhood.

Latest on stabilization efforts and investigation

The Department of Buildings says workers already installed shoring on 17 floors of the building, but they're still working on 12 other floors.

The situation at the former Pfizer headquarters on the East Side of Manhattan has improved, with city workers successfully stabilizing more than 15 of the building's 37 floors. CBS News New York

The city is now investigating everyone's role in the project, including developer MetroLoft.

"Without pointing fingers before we do a full review, this could very simply be human error that caused this issue," Nathan Berman, MetroLoft's principal and owner, told CBS News New York on Wednesday.

Read more: Dramatic video shows inside of unstable building in Midtown Manhattan

The general contractor, 235 GC LLC, racked up seven violations from the DOB for the project over the last year, including violations for falling metal and glass and a worker falling from a ladder.

All of those violations are now listed as resolved.

"The problem is, when you have a situation like that, that indicative of someone looking to cut corners," said Gary LaBarbera, president of the New York City Buildings and Construction Trades Council.

CBS News New York has reached out to the contractor directly, but hasn't heard back.

New Yorkers appear confident in city's management of situation

Residents and tourists alike have been fascinated by the efforts to stabilize the former Pfizer building.

"I live right around there, so it's scary, but I trust the people in charge to fix it and get it right," Jack Mintzer said.

"It's gonna be done really, really quickly, and if things were done properly to begin with this wouldn't be an issue," Pati Risi said.

"I think just in general like the fact that this could happen in the future is what is a little scary," Kaitlyn Carrai added.