Storm causing damage in New York City, bringing trees down

NEW YORK - Wednesday's high winds and soaking rain are already causing damage in New York City.

A tree collapsed onto two cars on the Upper West Side, shutting down the street and temporarily impacting at least one business.

The Parks Department got to the scene at 102nd Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue quickly to chop up the tree and reopen the street.

The fallen tree tore up the tree bed, and smashed the trunk of one car before coming to rest on two other cars across the street. Luckily, no one was in the cars, or nearby, so no injuries were reported.

CBS2

The downed tree blocked the roadway and the entrance of a local spa, disrupting business.

One resident said Tuesday she was admiring the gorgeous magnolia tree, and now realizes how dangerous trees can be when unstable.

"I heard a big crash. A crack. I saw the branches move. I ran outside and saw that it was fallen on the car here," the resident said.

"It's scary. It's a gorgeous tree. These trees have been here for decades. It's sad to see it's fallen over, but it's worse to see this person is going to wake up and come down here and see half their car is mutilated. Tough luck," another person said.

Residents said there were some recent updates to the tree bed, including the installation of new fencing and stones. A Parks Department employee said it was unclear if the work contributed in any way, of if the saturated ground was to blame, but it was wise to remind people that any work within 50 feet of a street must have a permit.

If you're concerned about the health of a tree, call 311.

Trees aren't the only cause for concern due to the high winds. The MTA banned certain vehicles likeempty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on seven bridges until 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian walkways on the bridges to the Rockaways were also closed.

The storm is also bringing renewed flooding concern to parts of New Jersey and Long Island.