New Jersey bracing for more flooding along rivers and potentially damaging winds

Bracing for more flooding along river in Wayne, New Jersey

WAYNE, N.J. -- New Jersey officials and residents are preparing heavy rain Wednesday, along with strong winds and flood concerns.

Flood watches are in effect for several counties, including by the flood-prone rivers in Passaic and Bergen.

Early Wednesday morning, the Passaic River measured about 4.6 feet in Little Falls. For reference, flood stage is 7 feet.

The river will likely hit flood stage between Thursday and Friday, and could peak Friday at 7.7 feet.

Officials warn poor drainage may lead to ponding on roadways, and they urge drivers not to pass through floodwaters.

Gusty winds will also be a concern and could cause power outages.

