First Alert Weather: Rain continues Tuesday; Red Alert for Wednesday
Alerts & advisories
Red Alert on Wednesday due to the threat of heavy rain, strong winds and localized flooding.
Forecast
Today: Showers/rain ease in this morning. Rainy, chilly and breezy this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tonight: Still dealing with some rain/drizzle. Breezy with wind chills falling into the 30s.
Tomorrow: Pockets of heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding. Highs in the mid 40s, but it will feel like the low 40s and 30s.
Looking ahead
Thursday: Chance of showers and perhaps some wintry precipitation north of the city. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny and blustery with highs in the lower 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.
