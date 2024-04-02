First Alert Weather: Rain continues Tuesday; Red Alert for Wednesday

Alerts & advisories

CBS New York

Red Alert on Wednesday due to the threat of heavy rain, strong winds and localized flooding.

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Showers/rain ease in this morning. Rainy, chilly and breezy this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

CBS New York

Tonight: Still dealing with some rain/drizzle. Breezy with wind chills falling into the 30s.

CBS New York

Tomorrow: Pockets of heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding. Highs in the mid 40s, but it will feel like the low 40s and 30s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Thursday: Chance of showers and perhaps some wintry precipitation north of the city. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny and blustery with highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.