New York City reports low early voter turnout, key races going down to the wire

Governor's race going down to the wire as NYC reports low early voter turnout

NEW YORK -- The countdown to Election Day is on as the final weekend of early voting commences in New York.

So far, turnout in New York City has been low. Only around 280,000 early voters have been reported, which is why candidates have a number of weekend rallies to push people to the polls, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday.

General Election Early Voting - Day 7 complete!

•Manhattan – 90,902

•Bronx – 26,056

•Brooklyn –84,639

•Queens – 57,803

•Staten Island – 24,353

Total Number of Early Voting Check-Ins 283,753*

*Unofficial & cumulative as of close of polls — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) November 4, 2022

Democrats are trying to stave off major losses in the midterms nationwide, including in New York's congressional races and tightening race for governor.

Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin continue to trade jabs over crime.

"Stop lying, stop lying about it. Stop trying to pretend that you're tough on crime when you're in reality soft on guns," said Hochul.

"Right now, Kathy Hochul and her supporters are threatened by this conversation about having safer streets. Why is that?" said Zeldin.

"They've done a terrible job of messaging on crime, a terrible job of messaging on the economy," said David Birdsell, a political analyst and provost at Kean University.

Birdsell said Hochul hopes she survives with a quick pivot to those issues.

"It may be enough to forestall a Zeldin victory, but it will not be enough to forestall an election that should be nowhere near as close as this one will be," said Birdsell.

Hochul is bringing out the big hitters this weekend. Former President Bill Clinton will campaign for her at a rally Saturday in Downtown Brooklyn. President Joe Biden will be in Yonkers on Sunday.

Zeldin is focusing his efforts upstate with stops in Buffalo and Syracuse.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is showing major signs that he may throw his hat back into the ring in 2024.

"In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," said Trump.

CBS News has learned Trump in recent days told aides and donors he could announce a presidential bid in less than two weeks.