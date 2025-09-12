Dozens of weapons seized in Queens gun trafficking ring takedown, authorities say

A six month investigation has resulted in dozens of guns being pulled of the streets in Queens.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the takedown of an alleged trafficking ring.

Authorities showed off 77 firearms they say they confiscated, arraying them on a table.

The investigation started back in March. Investigators say the operation involved what's called the "iron pipeline," where weapons are purchased in Southern states and transported to New York City.

"It is those that buy guns in the states in the South that are legal to buy, and they bring them up to the East Coast of United States, and they sell them to our children here in Queens County and the city of New York," Katz said.

Queens DA Melinda Katz and law enforcement officials announce the takedown of an alleged gun trafficking ring on Sept. 12, 2025. Queens District Attorney's office

"These guns could have caused significant harm in our communities, but because of the incredible work that our detectives do every day, they will no longer pose a risk to anyone. This is the NYPD's work in action — removing more than 3,900 guns from our streets this year alone and bringing shootings down to record-lows," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

"From forensic testing, we learned that several of these have been used in shootings in the state of Maryland and Georgia," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenney said. "Shootings and shots fired incidents that involves multiple victims."

"These defendants thought they could sell dozens of firearms, fentanyl, and cocaine in our city, but they were wrong because we've made it clear: the culture of 'anything goes' is over in the five boroughs. No one fights gun and narcotic trafficking better than the NYPD," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "Now, we need to work together with all our partners to shut down the Iron Pipeline down once and for all."

Most of the transactions took place in a McDonald's parking lot in Rosedale, authorities said. The weapons prices ranged from $600-$3,000, and most had high-capacity magazines, according to authorities.

Teddy Gaston, aka "JD Yikes," and Jezerel Hustin face an 194-count indictment, including charges of criminal possession of a firearm, criminal sale of a firearm, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and conspiracy.

They face 25 years in prison on the weapons charges.