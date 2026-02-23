NYC files what it says is a landmark lawsuit against solar panel installation company accused of fraud

One year after a CBS News New York investigation looked into a local solar installer, New York City has filed what it calls a landmark lawsuit against Radiant Solar and its owner, William James Bushell.

Investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi has more on what the case could mean for the hundreds of homeowners who claim they were misled.

"We've identified several hundred victims of the scheme"

The city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, or DCWP, alleges clients were steered into expensive solar deals that didn't deliver promised savings.

"We know that CBS has done really groundbreaking work in identifying this fraud and bringing it to the department's attention. When I came into this job, one of the commitments I made to the mayor and the people of the city is that we were going to take companies to court if they were ripping off New Yorkers. That's exactly what we're doing with Radiant Solar," DCWP Commissioner Samuel Levine said. "We've identified several hundred victims of the scheme. We think there might be more out there."

New York City is suing a solar installer and its owner for not delivering on promised savings for customers. CBS News New York

Levine said the case aims to get money back to victims. Those already locked in loans are wondering if they will be canceled, and, if so, when.

Saeidi went to the listed address for Bushell, but no one answered the door. In 2024, the owner of Radiant Solar's then-attorney accused one homeowner of "peddling his lies to CBS." However, his new attorney, Andrew Lustigman, has taken a different tone.

"While our clients take the allegations seriously, they dispute the allegations, many of which are from years ago," Lustigman said. "While no longer in operation, Radiant Solar served its customers throughout New York City guided by a commitment to quality, transparency, and consumer protection. It utilized licensed and trained professionals and provided clear disclosures about performance, financing, and warranties. When issues arose, it worked to make things right for its customers. Unfortunately, the repeal of federal tax credits for solar installations made continuing the business unsustainable.

"While our clients remain committed to vigorously defending against the allegations, they are equally committed to continuing to cooperate with DCWP to address any concerns. Out of respect for the legal process, however, we will not comment further on the specifics of pending litigation at this time," Lustigman added.

The nightmare is real for some clients

Most people don't climb onto the roof as panels are being installed, but Arthur Klein did. A Queens homeowner with decades in construction, Klein watched the crew from Radiant Solar work on his house in 2021 and realized something was wrong.

"Southern exposure is where we get the most sunlight, and I point out that he's setting up the panels in the wrong direction," Klein said. "It really got me upset."

Klein said he made the workers redo the work, which led to extra holes in his roof.

The Williams family of the Bronx claims work by Radiant Solar crews led to ceiling damage. CBS News New York

For other clients, problems surfaced after the crew left.

"It started by a drip, and the sheetrock start coming down," Bronx homeowner Erold Williams said.

In 2024, Williams told CBS News New York the company drilled into his roof after he said he asked them not to. Williams said his ceiling collapsed, and he was on the hook for repairs.

"I live on a fixed income," Williams said.

"We'd be paying a zero electrical bill," family claims

Williams' case is now part of something much bigger. Saeidi recently went back to his home and spoke with his son, Ian, who discussed the toll the situation has taken on his family.

"Okay, for one thing, my father's ill," Ian Williams said. "This bill is like accruing interest against him. His credit rating has fallen from 800 to 600."

The family is not paying the solar loan. Ian Williams said they were promised "We'd be paying a zero electrical bill."

Instead, they say their electric bill is several hundred dollars per month.

Brooklyn resident Lorna Wynter, another Radiant Solar customer, said the same thing.

"That's $900 worth of electric in two months and I have solar panels," Wynter said.

She also claims she received a solar loan she wasn't aware of.

"There was no discussion about me paying for any solar panels. I wasn't aware that I was getting a loan until I got the welcome letter," Wynter said. "I'm hoping for some relief. I'm hoping [for] some answers."

As case continues, lessons have been learned

Today, Klein's electric bill is close to zero, but only because he says he has the expertise to catch and correct mistakes, himself.

"They now have this added burden of paying for something that doesn't work and it's heartbreaking," Klein said. "People on a fixed income, this is ... this is ... it's life-changing."