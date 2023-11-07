Pro-Palestinian demonstrators say they want New York City's elected officials to hear their voices: "We will vote you out"

NEW YORK -- One month after the Hamas attacks that began the war with Israel, hundreds of people rallied in New York City in support of the Palestinian people Tuesday.

Hundreds gathered in front of City Hall before starting to march.

Organizers say they chose to gather in front of City Hall on Election Day because they want elected leaders to hear their voices.

"It's a cry for freedom that we've been repeating for decades, and it's really important for these elected officials to hear that," rally organizer Nerdeen Kiswani said.

Those at the rally say they're showing support to Palestinians suffering from the continued military campaign in Gaza, but they don't feel they're getting the same support from elected leaders.

"Whether it's this Election Day or any Election Day, we will vote you out ... Us as a community, we feel for one another and so it's important for us to also show up for one another at times like this," rally organizer Abdullah Akl said.

A man in support of Israel clashed with several others.

The group then took their message to the streets downtown, eventually marching over the Manhattan Bridge.

"We will continue to come out for Palestine, not just until the bombing stops, not just until there's a ceasefire but until the siege and blockade ends and until all of Palestine is free," Kiswani said.

The NYPD says so far Tuesday, there have not been any arrests.