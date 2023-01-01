Special Coverage: Gov. Kathy Hochul to be sworn in as first woman elected governor of New York

Special Coverage: Gov. Kathy Hochul to be sworn in as first woman elected governor of New Yorkget the free app
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul will make history Sunday when she is sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York.
Hochul was elevated to governor following the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2021 and was elected to a full term in November.
CBS News New York will stream special coverage of the ceremony starting at 2 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will also take their oaths.
Check this live blog for updates.