Special Coverage: Gov. Kathy Hochul to be sworn in as first woman elected governor of New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Hochul to be sworn in for first full term
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul will make history Sunday when she is sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York

Hochul was elevated to governor following the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2021 and was elected to a full term in November

CBS News New York will stream special coverage of the ceremony starting at 2 p.m. 

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will also take their oaths. 

Check this live blog for updates. 

