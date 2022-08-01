Watch CBS News
New York City launches speed cameras 24/7 as of Monday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Speed cameras across New York City operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week as of Monday. 

With the flip of a switch, Mayor Eric Adams made it official. 

The New York City Department of Transportation says drivers who go faster than 25 miles per hour will be photographed and fined. 

"This is a new chapter in traffic safety in our city," Adams said. "Speed cameras operating 24/7 is a major tool. It's a major detterent that people often ignore, and it's going to save lives. 

The new camera hours start at 10 p.m. Fines are $50. 

The city has 2,000 of the automated cameras across the five boroughs. 

First published on August 1, 2022 / 11:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

