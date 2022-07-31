Speed cameras in NYC set to enforce 25 mph limit all day every day
NEW YORK -- Starting Monday, speed cameras in New York City will operate 24 hours, seven days a week.
The Department of Transportation says drivers who drive faster than 25 mph will be fined.
The city has 2,000 automated speed cameras which were previously authorized by the state to operate only on weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
