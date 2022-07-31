Watch CBS News
New York News

Speed cameras in NYC set to enforce 25 mph limit all day every day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Starting Monday, speed cameras in New York City will operate 24 hours, seven days a week.

The Department of Transportation says drivers who drive faster than 25 mph will be fined.

The city has 2,000 automated speed cameras which were previously authorized by the state to operate only on weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 4:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.