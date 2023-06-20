New Yorkers commemorate Juneteenth at events across city

NEW YORK -- Communities across New York City marked Juneteenth on Monday.

Families gathered and played in the Bronx's Joyce Kilmer Park for Black Opportunities' Juneteenth festival.

"This day is about freedom. It's about love. We want to make it about family," Black Opportunities Inc. founder Hawk Newsome said.

Newsome brought his daughter to be surrounded by strong community.

"We go to communities and tell Black people fight for your freedom, so this holiday embodies everything we do, so if we can pass that on to the kids, then it's perfect," he said.

Between running and dancing, kids could also learn about the history of Juneteenth at a mobile classroom.

"Juneteenth, it's more than just a day off. It's people who died and paved their way so we can all be free," Chivona Newsome said.

To fight for a free future, Chivona Newsome says it's important to look to the past.

"We understand the wealth gap here in America for Black people. We understand all the disparities, but we believe the power of unity and the community getting together, that we can overcome those perils," Chivona Newsome said.

As night fell, a different Juneteenth celebration began at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.

"Stonewall has always been a symbol of gay liberation, and we want it to also be a symbol of Black liberation," musical director John Bronston said.

Singers took to the stage, raising money for the Okra Project, a nonprofit supporting Black trans people.

"Celebrating Black voices, lifting up the Black community and having a good night," host Devon Buchanan said.

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative also donated $10,000 to the Black and Brown Equity Coalition of Fire Island for their Juneteenth event.

"That's what Juneteenth is about. It's about celebrating joy and real freedom," Bronston said.

Reimagining where we can go by remembering where we came from.