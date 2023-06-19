Paterson marks Juneteenth with "Play Ball" experience at Hinchliffe Stadium, flag raising

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson marked Juneteenth across the city Monday.

Major League Baseball held a special "Play Ball" experience in recognition of the holiday at the historic Hinchliffe Stadium.

More than 200 children from Paterson and surrounding communities took part in the free clinic.

The event is in collaboration with the Frontier League's New Jersey Jackals and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. It aims to make baseball and softball-related activities more accessible to young people.

Earlier, its annual Juneteenth flag raising was held at City Hall Plaza.

The flag's star represents the Lone Star State of Texas, where the last enslaved African Americans were told they were free. The star also represents the freedom of all African Americans.

The red, white and blue colors echo the American flag, and the arc symbolizes a new horizon and new opportunities.