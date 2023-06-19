Juneteenth commemorated at African Burial Ground National Monument in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Juneteenth is being commemorated Monday at the African Burial Ground National Monument, which lies above the county's largest and oldest African American cemetery, in Lower Manhattan.

Juneteenth marks the day when news that slavery was abolished in America reached Texas in 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The African Burial Ground National Monument serves as the resting place for the area's earliest African American pioneers and an enduring testament to their history.

Juneteenth has grown to highlight the resilience, solidarity and contributions of the Black community. It is also a day to reflect on ancestral roots, which is why many said it was fitting to be present at the burial ground.

"I believe it's important that you remember the past, so the mistakes of the past are not repeated, and you understand that the freedoms and the liberties you have today, they shouldn't be taken for granted. You have to enjoy, you have to preserve those freedoms," said Jesse Walker, of New Jersey.

"Everyone should be about everyone's freedom, not just my group, this group, because we're not free until we're all free," said Robin Rollan, of the Bronx.

The annual event is hosted by the National Park Service and features speakers and dancers. Families also have the opportunity to lay flowers on the burial mounds where more than 400 remains were reinterred. It runs from noon until 4 p.m.