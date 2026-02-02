16 New Yorkers have died during brutal cold stretch, Mayor Mamdani says

Sixteen people have died during the freezing stretch of weather, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Monday.

Preliminary findings showed hypothermia played a role in 13 New Yorkers' deaths, while three were overdoses, Mamdani said.

"Today is our 11th consecutive day of below-freezing weather, and we could very well be in the middle of the longest period of consecutive sub-32-degree weather in our city's entire history," the mayor said.

Mamdani urged people who are experiencing homelessness to go to shelters. The city has been in a Code Blue since Jan. 19 because of the dangerously cold temperatures.

"The greatest danger posed by the sustained cold is to vulnerable New Yorkers who remain exposed to the elements," he said.

Officials were still waiting for the final results from the medical examiner's office, while Mamdani said it appeared that none of the people who died were living in homeless encampments.

Shelters and mobile warming units remain open

New York City opened new single-room shelter units on Sunday in Upper Manhattan as warming shelters remain open to anyone in the city.

There are also 20 mobile warming units across the five boroughs designed for people who do not want to share rooms or are skeptical of other options.

"Every single person will be cared for. No one will be turned away," Mamdani said.

According to the mayor, the city has made more than 930 placements into shelters or safe havens. Eighteen New Yorkers were involuntarily transported after they were determined to be a danger to themselves or others, he added.

Anyone who sees a person whom they think may need help is asked to call 311.

Snow cleanup efforts continue

Mamdani commended the sanitation department and other city workers for their efforts to clear the mounds of snow on the city's sidewalks.

He highlighted the 122 million pounds of snow melted and the more than 209 million pounds of salt used.