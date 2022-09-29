Watch CBS News
New York City DOE announces changes to high school and middle school admissions process

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Education is rolling out new policies for middle and high school admissions, following through on a promise made back in March to make the process more community driven. 

"We announced then that we would begin a process of listening to parents, students, educators and school leaders to determine how to make our admissions process more transparent, accessible and fair for all of our families," Schools Chancellor David Banks said Thursday. 

The reforms include practical changes, like giving families earlier applications and offers providing clearer information online. Plus, testing during school days, as opposed to Saturdays, and extending waitlists to allow students more opportunities to be placed in the school of their choice. 

Screened schools will also focus on classroom performance over standardized testing scores, giving preference to the top 15% of performers at each school. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 1:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

