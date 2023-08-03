Watch CBS News
New York City Council expected to vote on outdoor dining bill on Thursday

New York City Council proposes permanent outdoor dining with new rules
NEW YORK -- The New York City Council could vote on a bill that would make outdoor dining permanent Thursday.

The measure would create regulations for the program.

It would allow sidewalk cafes to operate year-round and, for the first time, permanently allow roadway cafes to operate from April through November.

The Department of Transportation would issue licenses for both sidewalk and roadway cafes and enforce operation rules.

