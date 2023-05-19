New York City Council proposes permanent outdoor dining with new rules
NEW YORK -- Outdoor dining is one step closer to being permanent in the city, but it wouldn't be for the whole year.
During the pandemic, the Temporary Restaurants program saved 100,000 jobs and kept businesses afloat.
It came with some complaints, including claims it increased trash, rats and noise levels, but now, the City Council is proposing to keep outdoor dining permanently but with new rules.
For Thibaud Muller at Le Rivage on Restaurant Row, the new program would be a life saver.
"We want to keep them open, you know, these places," he said. "It brings more revenues and of course for the guests who like to be outdoors, it's a nice opportunity to be not inside the restaurant but outdoor."
Under the new rules, sidewalk dining would be permitted with a reduced fee than under the once pre-pandemic program. That fee would be based on rent and location of restaurants.
Outdoor dining structures would only be permitted to be open April through November, and owners will have to remove them during the off-season.
"The models that we will have for the outdoor dining space will be removable to allow for emergency vehicles to come through, to allow for sanitation to help clean out," Councilwoman Marjorie Velasquez said.
Keeping restaurants open has been a big priority for city officials.
Mayor Eric Adams released the following statement Thursday:
"The temporary Open Restaurants program saved 100,000 jobs and countless local restaurants at the height of the pandemic, while helping the city reimagine its public spaces. It also left hundreds of abandoned sheds on our streets that have become havens for rats and eyesores for New Yorkers. For months, I have been saying loud and clear that outdoor dining is here to stay and we need to get it right. Our administration has been working tirelessly with Speaker Adams, Councilmember Velázquez, and all of our partners in the City Council to craft this program, and today, we are one big step closer to delivering it. With this bill, we will create a permanent, year-round outdoor dining program that will support our small businesses, create jobs for New Yorkers, and keep our streets and communities vibrant. We will continue to move this program forward urgently to give restaurant owners and communities the clarity and support they deserve."
