New York City Correction Officer Dion Middleton faces arraignment on murder charges in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - A New York City correction officer is being charged with murder for a shooting in the Bronx.

Dion Middleton is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man near the Cross Bronx Expressway at Morris Avenue.

Sources say it appears the victim, who was inside a car, was using a so-called "bead blaster gun" that shoots gel pellets right before he was shot. The guns are illegal in New York City.

Middleton, who was off duty, was later arrested.

He's expected to appear Friday in Bronx criminal court for arraignment.