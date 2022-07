NYC correction officer arraigned on murder charges in Bronx shooting A correction officer was arraigned Friday afternoon, charged with murdering an 18-year-old in the Bronx while off-duty. Police sources say the victim and friends may have been shooting gel pellets, similar to a paintball gun, right before he was shot and killed by a real bullet. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with his heartbroken family and friends, who tell a different story.