NYC correction officer Dion Middleton facing murder charges in shooting of 18-year-old Chaluisant Raymond in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A New York City correction officer was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Police say 45-year-old Dion Middleton is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Chaluisant Raymond overnight.

It happened near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Tremont section.

Raymond was found around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in a silver Acura, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say it appears the victim was using a so-called bead blaster gun that shoots gel pellets right before he was shot.

Middleton has been charged with murder.

The NYPD later tweeted a warning, saying bead blasters are considered air rifles, which are unlawful to possess in New York City. 

DOC Commission Louis Molina released a statement saying, "These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day. This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will  face the full consequences of the law and be terminated."

The DOC says Middleton has been a correction officer since January 2013.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 10:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

