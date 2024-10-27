NYPD on the hunt for Central Park attempted rape suspect. Here's what residents say about the shocking attack.

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a suspect who tried to rape a woman in Central Park on Saturday.

Long-time city residents were among the many horrified to hear about the attack.

Police say the 38-year-old victim was in the vicinity of 85 East Drive at around 5 a.m. when a man pushed her over a metal fence, punched her in the face multiple times, and tried to rape her. Investigators released an image of the man they are looking for. They said he got away on a bike and was last seen on Fifth Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The latest NYPD statistics show crime is up 13% in the Central Park precinct compared to this time last year.

New Yorkers express outrage over the attack

When it comes to the park, many city residents, like Nile Lanning and Lucy Dew of the Upper East Side, see it as a safe haven.

"It's one of my greatest joys I grew up here," Lanning said.

"It's an oasis and the life blood of this city," Dew said.

Others expressed frustration that on Saturday morning it was a dangerous place.

"Definitely disheartening to hear," Erin Campbell said.

"Women should be able to go out and run at any time of day or night that they want to and it's absolutely disgusting they can't," Eileen Martin added.

"I'm very glad she escaped and good thing she got away, but that's terrible to hear. It's scary," Andrew Laub said.

"I've lived in New York for 25-plus years. Back in the day, you wouldn't come, but at this point, Central Park feels a lot safer, even at night sometimes if you're walking through. But I would caution anyone to be careful at that time because you do never know," Upper West Side resident Greg Cassella said.

CBS News New York saw some police patrolling the park on Sunday, but Lanning said she wants to see more.

"I don't see cops around much, but I also don't see them on the subways, on the streets as much as I want to. I think everyone would feel better," Lanning said.

They want to keep cherished Central Park everyone in it safe.