Drones over Central Park? Here's NYC Mayor Eric Adams' response to a spike in robberies and other crimes.

NEW YORK - With crime on the rise in Central Park, Mayor Eric Adams says he is looking into drones and other technology.

It comes as the NYPD is currently investigating two robberies within 24 hours inside the park. The latest crime data shows a 200% spike in robberies in that precinct so far this year.

2 more Central Park robberies within 24 hours

Police are searching for two suspects after two 20-year-old men were robbed shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday on 62nd Street and West Drive. The victims were not hurt in the incident.

It's unclear what exactly was stolen before the suspects took off running. So far, their descriptions have not been released.

This was the second robbery in the park within a span of 24 hours. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday on 59th Street and Fifth Avenue, police say three men were approached by a group of teens, who stole a necklace and AirPods.

Crime stats show spike in Central Park Precinct

The NYPD says major crimes are increasing at an alarming rate in that area of the park, up at least 46 percent since last year.

Robberies are up 200% in the Central Park Precinct, increasing from 10 in 2023 to at least 30 so far this year. Felony assaults are also up nearly 43%.

This year, there have been several armed robberies and random attacks in the park, including a woman hit with a hammer and a rock thrown at actor Michael Stuhlbarg. In June, a woman was sexually assaulted while sunbathing in the Great Hill section.

NYC Mayor Adams considering drones in Central Park

Mayor Eric Adams spoke about crimes in city parks during an unrelated press conference Tuesday.

"I think we could do a better job of using drones to police the area from the sky. And there's some technology that we're looking at that I think is going to assist us," Adams said.

Anyone with information about either of the latest attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.