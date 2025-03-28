Coney Island amusement park owners concerned about casino proposal

As Coney Island amusement parks prepare to open for the season, park owners are worried about the controversial casino proposal.

"Casinos and amusements is not really a good mix"

With a fresh coat of paint and a little work, the famed swinging cars of the Wonder Wheel are almost ready to be hung like ornaments on the 105-year-old landmark.

"That's the flower of spring, when that blooms, spring and summer are here," said Deno John Vourderis, known as D.J., whose family owns Deno's Wonder Wheel Park.

There's another thing on the family's mind this season, however. They, like the rest of the community, are watching for developments about the controversial Coney Island casino proposal.

"Casinos and amusements is not really a good mix. It's oil and water," said Dennis Vourderis, co-owner of the family-run amusement park.

Dennis Vourderis has also served on Community Board 13 for close to 25 years and recently voted in a majority to oppose the casino developer's land use application to remap several local streets in its footprint.

"If they do build this casino, we will work with them. We will try to find a way to survive in that climate," said D.J. Vourderis.

"The Wonder Wheel is the heart of Coney Island, here in the center. And to alter that skyline and to change that, it just puts a knife in my heart," said Dennis Vourderis.

Brooklyn Borough president issues conditional approval of land use proposal

This month, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso issued a conditional approval of the land use proposal, saying it's an opportunity to demand a bigger community investment as a minimum starting point.

"We're going to say yes with these changes or these conditions. Should they not meet those conditions, then I'm under no obligation to approve this project," he told CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger.

His advisory vote does not mean he supports or opposes the plan. He says it's a way for him to make non-negotiable demands developers would have to meet to get him on board.

His conditions include capital improvements to six NYCHA developments, flood resilience upgrades, boardwalk repairs and funding for local transportation.

He remains critical of the casino license award process put in place by Gov. Kathy Hochul, in part because it requires him and other stakeholders to weigh in on subjects like land use without seeing the developer's final application to the state.

A spokesperson for The Coney, the name of the proposed casino development, responded in a statement that reads, in part, "… we look forward to continued discussions with the borough president and his team on how we can continue to enhance our bid."

The land use application now moves forward to the City Planning Commission.

Meanwhile, the developers have to finalize their proposals, which are due by June 27. After that, Community Advisory Committees (CAC) will be formed to evaluate the plans. The state gaming commission is set to make a decision on up to three casino licenses before the end of the year.

