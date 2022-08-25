Applications now live for New York's recreational cannabis dispensaries
NEW YORK -- Applications open Thursday for recreational cannabis dispensaries in New York.
Eligible applicants must have a marijuana-related conviction that occurred before the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act.
They must also have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.
The application window closes on Sept. 26.
CLICK HERE for more information.
