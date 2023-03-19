Watch CBS News
New signs remind public Times Square is a gun-free zone

NEW YORK - Signs are now up in Times Square warning people that it's a gun-free zone. 

The city Department of Transportation posted this picture on Twitter Saturday showing crews installing the new signage around Times Square. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill into law back in October making it illegal to carry concealed weapons in the area, even for lawful gun owners. 

