New signs remind public Times Square is a gun-free zone

NEW YORK - Signs are now up in Times Square warning people that it's a gun-free zone.

The city Department of Transportation posted this picture on Twitter Saturday showing crews installing the new signage around Times Square.

Today crews installed permanent signage around @TimesSquareNYC reminding the public that the area is a gun-free zone and that licensed gun carriers and others may not enter with a firearm unless otherwise specially authorized by law.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill into law back in October making it illegal to carry concealed weapons in the area, even for lawful gun owners.