New signs remind public Times Square is a gun-free zone
NEW YORK - Signs are now up in Times Square warning people that it's a gun-free zone.
The city Department of Transportation posted this picture on Twitter Saturday showing crews installing the new signage around Times Square.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill into law back in October making it illegal to carry concealed weapons in the area, even for lawful gun owners.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.