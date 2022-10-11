Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams to sign legislation making Times Square a gun-free zone

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Adams to sign Times Square gun ban
Adams to sign Times Square gun ban 00:42

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will sign similar legislation Tuesday barring concealed guns from Times Square. 

It's part of the ongoing effort to establish a gun-free area in designated "sensitive locations."

Intro 518A designates the boundaries of the Times Square sensitive area and prohibits concealed carry permit holders from bringing firearms there.

Similar state regulations went into effect last month, but are facing legal challenges. 

Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to keep the law in effect, while New York appeals a temporary restraining order. 

Last week, a judge ruled sections of the law violate the Second Amendment

The retraining order is set to take effect Wednesday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 8:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.