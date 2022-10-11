Mayor Eric Adams to sign legislation making Times Square a gun-free zone

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will sign similar legislation Tuesday barring concealed guns from Times Square.

It's part of the ongoing effort to establish a gun-free area in designated "sensitive locations."

Intro 518A designates the boundaries of the Times Square sensitive area and prohibits concealed carry permit holders from bringing firearms there.

Similar state regulations went into effect last month, but are facing legal challenges.

Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to keep the law in effect, while New York appeals a temporary restraining order.

Last week, a judge ruled sections of the law violate the Second Amendment.

The retraining order is set to take effect Wednesday.