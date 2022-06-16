New Siena poll puts Gov. Kathy Hochul's job approval at 41 percent

NEW YORK -- With New York's gubernatorial primaries just around the corner, there is good news and bad news for Gov. Kathy Hochul.

More than three quarters of New Yorkers think her new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic weapon will be good for the state, according to a new poll.

But the poll by the Siena College Research Institute puts the governor's job approval at 41 percent positive and 52 percent negative.

As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, crime appears to be the biggest concern.

From the mass shooting in Buffalo to the Sunset Park subway attack to the constant episodes of gun violence, New Yorkers continue to worry about their safety. They recently told pollsters from Siena College that is the overriding issue that concerns them.

The numbers are stark.

At least 90 percent of voters from every party, region, and race say crime is a serious problem in the state, with 57 percent saying it is a very serous problem. Also, 61 percent say they are concerned they will be victim of a crime. The numbers are higher in minority communities and in New York City.

And it's clear that the Democratic candidates for governor are aware that crime will affect the outcome of the election. Hochul began airing an ad Thursday, touting the recent package of new gun laws she got the Legislature to pass.

"When it comes to keeping New Yorkers safe, waiting is not an option," Hochul says on the ad.

Challenger Tom Suozzi has been trying to knock her off her perch.

"Who is she kidding? When Kathy Hochul was in Washington, she was endorsed by the NRA," Suozzi says on his ad.

Jumaane Williams is emphasizing his crime-fighting credentials.

"I've passed more laws than any public advocate in history, because we need to move forward on reproductive rights and health care, preventing gun violence," Williams said.

The poll has some potential pitfalls for the governor.

While, 65 percent of Democrats view her favorably, 60 percent give per a positive job performance rating, and 70 percent are prepared to elect her to a full term is she wins the primary, 70 percent of Republicans view her unfavorably, 81 percent give her a negative job rating, and 81 percent would prefer to vote for someone else.

The governor is also underwater with independents, which may be a big factor in the fall matchups.

Early voting in the Democratic and Republican primaries starts Saturday. The primaries are on June 28.