Trucker convoy planned across New Jersey this weekend

MAHWAH, N.J. -- A trucker convoy is planned Saturday in New Jersey.

The group is supporting a movement that started in Canada.

We're told demonstrators will leave Mahwah around 10 a.m. and head to the Salem County Fairgrounds. The group will connect with truckers from across the state on Sunday..

For weeks, truckers have been protesting COVID and vaccine mandates.

It was not immediately clear if this group planned to continue to Washington D.C., where a national protest is planned on Monday.