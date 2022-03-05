Watch CBS News

Trucker convoy planned across New Jersey this weekend

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Trucker convoy planned across New Jersey 00:27

MAHWAH, N.J. -- A trucker convoy is planned Saturday in New Jersey.

The group is supporting a movement that started in Canada.

We're told demonstrators will leave Mahwah around 10 a.m. and head to the Salem County Fairgrounds. The group will connect with truckers from across the state on Sunday..

For weeks, truckers have been protesting COVID and vaccine mandates.

It was not immediately clear if this group planned to continue to Washington D.C., where a national protest is planned on Monday.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 5, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.