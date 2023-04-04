National Weather Service confirms at least 7 tornadoes touched down in New Jersey on Saturday

NWS: At least 7 tornadoes touched down in 1 day across New Jersey

JACKSON, N.J. -- The National Weather Service confirms at least seven tornadoes touched down in New Jersey on Saturday.

That's rare for the Garden State, and it prompts the question -- would you know what to do if a tornado strikes? American Red Cross officials say you should be prepared.

Alexis Roe shot video of the tornado Saturday outside her Jackson home.

"It sounded almost like a train was coming. It was, like, very loud, almost deafening," she said. "It was appearing to move quickly and closer, so I ran inside, and about a minute and a half later, it hit the house."

The tornado ripped out her roof; she, her family and dogs were inside.

"As we were going to basement, you could hear it ripping the roof off, and as we turned around and looked, as we were coming down the stairs, the ceiling in my son's room was just collapsing," Roe said.

Roe says their basement flooded and they had to get out.

American Red Cross officials urge everyone to know the difference between a watch and warning on your phone. A watch means conditions are ripe. A warning means a tornado is imminent and you should seek shelter in your basement or where it's safe.

"Many people during this storm got in a tub, pull a mattress on top of you, whatever you can to be safer," said Diane Concannon with the American Red Cross.

She says a room without windows works, too.

"You want to make sure and wait a good amount of time to be sure that that tornado has passed," she said.

Another tornado was confirmed at Cream Ridge Golf Course in Upper Freehold Township. Winds blowing 135 mph were uprooting trees while people were inside eating.

"Our big tents over here on the patio just ballooned up in the air, lifting 200-pound concrete weights," said Bob Lowrie, Cream Ridge Golf Course general manager.

He says their building, which withstands 90 mph winds, may have kept people safe.

Meantime, as the cleanup continues, Roe and others have been told tornado damage is not in their insurance plans and adjusters will have to determine if they're covered.