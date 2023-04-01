First Alert Weather: Tornado Warning in effect in multiple N.J. counties

First Alert Weather: Tornado Warning in effect in multiple N.J. countiesget the free app
NEW YORK -- Severe weather is expected across the Tri-State Area on Saturday.
CBS2's First Alert Weather team has issued a Red Alert for Saturday evening.
Any storm could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the main threat. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Check below for the latest updates.
New Jersey weather warnings
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Monmouth and Ocean counties until 8 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. for the following counties:
- Atlantic; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Salem
- Burlington; Camden; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Ocean
Live radar & maps
CLICK HERE to see the very latest track of the storm.
Watch vs. warning
The National Weather Service says a watch "is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain."
A warning "is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely."
7:15 p.m. update
A Tornado Warning went into effect in multiple New Jersey counties Saturday. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock provides an update.
Tornado Warning in New Jersey
A Tornado Warning is in effect in Burlington and Mercer counties until 7:15 p.m.
6 p.m. Red Alert update
Severe weather is moving into the Tri-State Area on Saturday with parts of New Jersey under a Tornado Watch. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has details on our Red Alert.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in parts of New Jersey
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Warren County in New Jersey until 7 p.m.
The warning is in effect in Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris and Somerset counties until 7:15 p.m.
The warning is in effect in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Mercer and Monmouth counties until 7:30 p.m.
Tornado Watch in effect in New Jersey
A Tornado Watch is in effect in New Jersey until 10 p.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service says a watch "is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain," while a warning "is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely."
The following counties are affected:
- Atlantic,
- Burlington,
- Camden,
- Cape May,
- Cumberland,
- Gloucester,
- Hunterdon,
- Mercer,
- Middlesex,
- Monmouth,
- Morris,
- Ocean,
- Salem,
- Somerset,
- Sussex,
- And Warren.