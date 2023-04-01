Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Tornado Warning in effect in multiple N.J. counties

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Severe weather is expected across the Tri-State Area on Saturday.

CBS2's First Alert Weather team has issued a Red Alert for Saturday evening.

Any storm could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the main threat. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Check below for the latest updates.

 

New Jersey weather warnings

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Monmouth and Ocean counties until 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Atlantic; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Salem
  • Burlington; Camden; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Ocean
By CBS New York Team
 

Live radar & maps

CLICK HERE to see the very latest track of the storm.  

By CBS New York Team
 

Watch vs. warning

The National Weather Service says a watch "is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain."

warning "is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely."

By CBS New York Team
 

7:15 p.m. update

Tornado Warning in effect in multiple New Jersey counties 04:03

A Tornado Warning went into effect in multiple New Jersey counties Saturday. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock provides an update.

By CBS New York Team
 

Tornado Warning in New Jersey

Tornado Warning in effect in Burlington, Mercer counties in New Jersey 03:40

A Tornado Warning is in effect in Burlington and Mercer counties until 7:15 p.m.

By CBS New York Team
 

6 p.m. Red Alert update

First Alert Weather: Parts of New Jersey under Tornado Watch 02:57

Severe weather is moving into the Tri-State Area on Saturday with parts of New Jersey under a Tornado Watch. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has details on our Red Alert.

By Vanessa Murdock
 

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in parts of New Jersey

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Warren County in New Jersey until 7 p.m.

The warning is in effect in Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris and Somerset counties until 7:15 p.m.

The warning is in effect in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Mercer and Monmouth counties until 7:30 p.m.

By CBS New York Team
 

Tornado Watch in effect in New Jersey

A Tornado Watch is in effect in New Jersey until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says a watch "is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain," while a warning "is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely."

The following counties are affected:

  • Atlantic,
  • Burlington,
  • Camden,
  • Cape May,
  • Cumberland,
  • Gloucester,
  • Hunterdon,
  • Mercer,
  • Middlesex,
  • Monmouth,
  • Morris,
  • Ocean,
  • Salem,
  • Somerset,
  • Sussex,
  • And Warren.
By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.