National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Ocean County, New Jersey

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

HOWELL, N.J. -- The National Weather Service on Sunday confirmed a tornado touched down in New Jersey during Saturday's fierce storm

The tornado touched down near Jackson in Ocean County. 

Major cleanup efforts were underway Sunday after the storm caused widespread damage and left thousands in the dark. 

Most of Central Jersey remained without power Sunday morning. Traffic lights were out and trees were uprooted across communities. 

MORE: Severe storms cause widespread damage across New Jersey after tornado warnings

The storm brought hail and lightning, and strong winds yanked down power lines across the state.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 9:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

