National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Ocean County, New Jersey
HOWELL, N.J. -- The National Weather Service on Sunday confirmed a tornado touched down in New Jersey during Saturday's fierce storm.
The tornado touched down near Jackson in Ocean County.
Major cleanup efforts were underway Sunday after the storm caused widespread damage and left thousands in the dark.
Most of Central Jersey remained without power Sunday morning. Traffic lights were out and trees were uprooted across communities.
MORE: Severe storms cause widespread damage across New Jersey after tornado warnings
The storm brought hail and lightning, and strong winds yanked down power lines across the state.
