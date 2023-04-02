National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Ocean County, New Jersey

National Weather Service to determine if tornadoes touched down in New Jersey

HOWELL, N.J. -- The National Weather Service on Sunday confirmed a tornado touched down in New Jersey during Saturday's fierce storm.

The tornado touched down near Jackson in Ocean County.

We have confirmed that a tornado occurred near Jackson, NJ. For more information, please visit this link: https://t.co/XK391lcslh



Other storm surveys are currently ongoing. More information will be available shortly. #NJwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 2, 2023

Major cleanup efforts were underway Sunday after the storm caused widespread damage and left thousands in the dark.

Most of Central Jersey remained without power Sunday morning. Traffic lights were out and trees were uprooted across communities.

MORE: Severe storms cause widespread damage across New Jersey after tornado warnings

The storm brought hail and lightning, and strong winds yanked down power lines across the state.