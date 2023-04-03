Watch CBS News
Cleanup continues in parts of New Jersey after weekend tornadoes

By Christine Sloan

Howell Township still dealing with weekend weather cleanup
HOWELL, N.J. - Parts of New Jersey have a major cleanup on their hands after this weekend's violent storms

More than 3,000 people in Howell Township were still without power Monday morning after a tornado struck, downing trees on New Friendship Road. 

Residents say around 7:40 p.m. Saturday they heard a loud sound - the tornado ripping through fences and bringing power lines and trees, something neighbors in Howell told CBS2's Christine Sloan they haven't experienced before. Many said within minutes of the warning, they rushed into their basements as power went out.

"We knew it was coming our way. We pulled down all our shades. We got a bunch of stuff. My husband is a diabetic, so we got his supplies, and got flashlights, when I heard a big loud boom. I am like, this is serious, let's get in the basement," said Howell resident Caroline Smith. 

A massive tree barely missed their home. 

For them, and many others, the cleanup is continuing

The town has set up a shelter for residents who may need to charge up phones or pick up water. 

