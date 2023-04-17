Watch CBS News
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to address passport backlog

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- People looking to travel this summer have been facing major delays getting passports. 

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will announce new efforts Monday to address the backlog.

He is expected to speak at a county building in Westfield, joined by Union County officials and residents. 

The demand for passports spiked this year as travel ramped up following the pandemic. 

As of last month, routine processing times were between two and three months, sometimes longer. 

