How to watch New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's final State of the State address

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his final State of the State address on Tuesday afternoon.

He's expected to lay out his set of priorities before he leaves office next year, including initiatives on reproductive rights, property tax relief, education, and public safety.

Murphy's speech at 3 p.m. will follow New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address at 1 p.m. You can watch both of their speeches live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

Candidates for New Jersey's top office in 2025

There's a crowded field of known candidates, particularly on the Democratic side, to replace Murphy in Trenton.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill recently announced she will run, as will Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

Others running include Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, NJEA President Sean Spiller, and former state Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

Republicans vying for the State House include state Sen. Jon Bramnick and Jack Ciattarelli, who came close to beating Murphy in the last election, and radio host Bill Spadea.