Rep. Mikie Sherrill running for governor of New Jersey

NEW JERSEY -- Rep. Mikie Sherrill is joining the race to become New Jersey's next governor.

Sherrill, a Democrat first elected to the U.S. House in 2018 and reelected this year, announced her campaign for governor early this morning in a video on YouTube.

A former military helicopter pilot, Sherrill is entering her fourth term representing New Jersey's 11th district. She does not have to resign to run for governor.

List of candidates for governor grows

The field to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited and cannot run in 2025, is getting deeper on the Democratic side.

Last week, Rep. Josh Gottheimer launched his campaign for governor, joining former State Sen. Stephen Sweeney, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who all previously announced their bids.

Sources indicated to CBS News New York that Sherrill's announcement was not far behind Gottheimer's.

On the Republican side, State Sen. Jon Bramnick, Jack Ciattarelli, who narrowly lost to Murphy in 2021, and Bill Spadea have all entered the race.