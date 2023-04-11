Watch CBS News
Local News

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announces run for governor

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announces run for governor
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announces run for governor 00:33

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is throwing his hat in the race for New Jersey governor. 

"I believe leadership is standing up for what you believe in, even when it's not popular," Fulop said. 

Fulop launched his campaign Tuesday. 

The Democrat officially filed paperwork to open his campaign committee for the 2025 election. 

Fulop is the first candidate to enter the Democratic gubernatorial primary. 

By law, Gov. Phil Murphy can't run for a third term, so that leaves the seat wide open, and several politicians on both sides of the aisle are indicating they might be interested. 

First published on April 11, 2023 / 2:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.