New Jersey pastor released from ICE detention center after 3 weeks in custody

A New Jersey pastor who was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in March has been released.

New video from the National Latino Evangelical Coalition shows Yeison Cortes Vasquez leaving ICE's Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark.

Vasquez is a pastor at The Gathering Place Church in Elizabeth. Church members said he was detained on March 20 while working his day job in food delivery.

The National Latino Evangelical Coalition said Pastor Yeison Cortes Vasquez was released from ICE's Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, New Jersey, on April 11, 2026. National Latino Evangelical Coalition

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Vasquez entered the U.S. from Colombia and knowingly overstayed his tourist visa, which expired in July 2016.

"Vasquez has been released on bond with a GPS monitor while he undergoes further removal proceedings. He will receive full due process," DHS said in a statement, in part, on Saturday.

The National Latino Evangelical Coalition previously said Vasquez has no criminal record and was ministering to other detainees at Delaney Hall while in custody.

According to the coalition, Vasquez is married and has three daughters.