Friday snow forecast: How much snow we expect in NYC, N.J. and beyond
While we're not exactly digging out from Tuesday's snow, Central Park's "snowless" streak of 701 days finally came to an end.
Snow totals Tuesday ranged from about 1-3 inches, with a few locations receiving slightly more. Central Park received a total of 1.7 inches for the event, the most snowfall it has received in nearly two years.
Friday's storm is not promising much more with the latest projections -- around 1-3 inches -- with perhaps a little more south and west, where the snow's better organized. And while there's widespread agreement among the models, there's still another day or two for them to refine their thinking.
Whether you're a snow lover, or not exactly a fan of the white stuff, the math's telling us we're not exactly where we should be for the middle part of January. As it stands now, Central Park is among a handful of locations across the area with deficits ranging from -5.6 inches (Bridgeport, Conn.) to as much as -7.9 inches (Newark, N.J.). As of Wednesday, Central Park's deficit is -7.5 inches.
So, even if we overachieve with this next system, we can afford to get some more.
So what about next week? Well, don't hold your breath, snow lovers, because after the big chill comes the big climb.
