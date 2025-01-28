New Jersey congressman calls on FAA to release more details on drone activity after White House statement

Drones seen across N.J. were part of FAA research project, White House says

Drones seen across N.J. were part of FAA research project, White House says

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — A local congressman isn't satisfied with the White House's answers about the mysterious drones seen across New Jersey skies late last year.

Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said most of the drones were "authorized to be flown by the [Federal Aviation Administration] for research and various other reasons," and many additional sightings were simply hobbyists.

Officials did not disclose exactly what kind of research the drones might have been used for, however.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer calls for transparency from FAA

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, said that just adds another level of confusion.

"[They] said those drones were literally for research and study and other reasons. I'd like to know what research and study, and what other reasons we're talking about. Why are they flying these drones over Jersey?" he said.

Gottheimer released the following statement Tuesday evening:

"I'm glad the White House confirmed today that there is no national security threat related to the recent drone activity over New Jersey. However, today's briefing raised new questions and confusion. I've reached out to the FAA and asked them to immediately clarify what they meant by 'research and various other reasons.' As I've been urging for months, I am also calling on the FAA to hold a public briefing to address the concerns of Jersey families. Transparency is essential, and the public deserves clear answers."

Gottheimer got a high-level briefing on the drone activity back in December and said he felt confident that there was no threat to public safety.

Drone sightings sparked paranoia, flight restrictions in Tri-State Area

The tiny, darting lights in the sky had residents up and down New Jersey captivated, even a little alarmed.

Countless New Jerseyans and New Yorkers reported seeing large numbers of apparent drones starting in November, some near military installations and airports.

By December, paranoia set in for many. Online, theories ranged from foreign interference to secret military action to UFOs.

The sightings led the FAA to issue temporary flight restrictions in parts of New York and New Jersey for unmanned aircraft.