FAA expands drone flight restrictions in New Jersey

Mystery drone sightings prompt restrictions in New York, New Jersey

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. — The Federal Aviation Administration has expanded temporary drone flight restrictions in New Jersey.

This comes after the FAA issued a ban on most drones over nearly two dozen towns and municipalities earlier this month.

The restrictions are now in effect in the following areas:

Gloucester County:

Paulsboro

Westville

Hudson County:

South Kearny

Middlesex County:

Port Reading

Monmouth County:

Atlantic Highlands

Belford

Fort Hancock

Highlands

Union County:

Linden

The new restrictions went into effect Monday and last through Jan. 18.

Drone flight restrictions have been issued in parts of New York, as well, many near area airports. On Dec. 14, drone activity forced runways at New York's Stewart Airfield to shut down.

Drones banned over parts of New Jersey

Under the FAA order, no unmanned aircraft can operate below 400 feet within one nautical mile of the airspace specified in each town. The order makes some exceptions for first responders and certain commercial drones.

The ban was prompted by numerous drone sightings across the East Coast. Federal officials have said there is no known threat and many of the reported sightings are manned aircraft that are being mistaken for drones.

Despite this, a recent CBS News poll found 78% of Americans think the government is keeping information about the drones from the public, and 53% of Americans believe the drones are a threat to the country.

Some local elected officials are demanding more transparency about the drones' origins and want to give local law enforcement more authority to address the drones.