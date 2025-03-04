Star N.J. high school wrestler charged for role in brawl, again barred from state tournament

The star New Jersey high school wrestler who was briefly disqualified from this week's state championship tournament due to his role in a brawl is now facing a charge of simple assault.

The lawyer for St. John Vianney High School senior Anthony Knox Jr., a three time state champion, said Tuesday the student-athlete, who was later reinstated to the tournament, is once again barred from competing by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Simple assault means a defendant knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury to someone.

The brawl in the stands

Knox ran into the stands when his father got into a fight with other spectators during the district tournament at Collingswood High School two weeks ago.

"The defendant did enter the opposing team's designated section of the gymnasium bleachers during the District 25 wrestling tournament, where he proceeded to punch (redacted) about the face and head repeatedly, which result in bruising and pain to the right temple area," the complaint document says.

Last week, Knox explained to CBS News New York's Steve Overmyer why he went into the stands.

"The protection of my family is the No. 1 thing to me," Knox said. "If I had a choice of protecting my family or never wrestling a match again, I would choose protecting my family every single time. I felt that my family's lives and well being were at risk, and that's why I stepped in."

NJSIAA is depriving Knox of his rights, attorney says

Knox's attorney says the charge was filed one day after his client won his previous court decision that reinstated him.

The attorney issued a lengthy statement to CBS News New York, which says, in part: "Whether someone now claims that they were assaulted by Knox instead of the stampede of grown men fighting in the stands attacking his father is irrelevant to the case here. The issue is whether the NJSIAA can deprive a student of his rights without due process of law guaranteed under the constitution. The law requires that a 'student must be given oral or written notice of the charges against him and, if he denies them, an explanation of the evidence the [NJSIAA] authorities have and an opportunity to present his side of the story.'"

The attorney added, "Before disqualifying Knox, the NJSIAA did not provide notice of the charges nor an explanation of the evidence. In fact, it even withheld evidence from Knox; all under a claim that its director can appoint herself as judge, jury and executioner over every high school student athlete in New Jersey without any oversight. This was the basis of the court's decision to stay the suspension. It was not a finding that Knox is immune from the rules. It was a finding that NJSIAA is not immune from the constitution."

He said the NJSIAA filed a motion to stay the decision pending the appeal. The Judge heard arguments on Tuesday and was expected to issue a decision on the application by Wednesday morning.

If the ruling goes in Knox's favor, he will be an overwhelming favorite to win his fourth straight state championship.