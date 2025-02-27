Attorneys for New Jersey high school wrestler appear in court to determine eligibility for state championship

Attorneys for a top New Jersey high school wrestler who was disqualified from the state championships appeared in court Thursday.

The hearing was about whether St. John Vianney High School senior Anthony Knox Jr.'s eligibility for the championships will be reinstated.

Knox was disqualified after he allegedly ran into the stands when violence erupted between his dad and other spectators at a tournament last Saturday. An attorney has filed an injunction that would allow Knox Jr. to compete until a proper hearing can be held.

There's no word yet on when the court will rule on Knox's injunction.

School districts respond to brawl at wrestling tournament

Anthony Knox Sr. told CBS News New York's Steve Overmyer he saw men cursing at his son and wife, and yelling racial slurs at other students during the tournament.

"As a man, I walked over, walked up into the stands, and asked the guy to stop. At that point, I was assaulted. Never threw a punch. Never hurt anybody," he said.

"I felt that my family's lives and well being were at risk, and that's why I stepped in," Anthony Knox Jr. said.

The father and son were the only two people involved in the brawl that were led away in handcuffs, and Knox Jr. was swiftly disqualified by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

St. John Vianney High School said in a statement it respects the decision of the NJSIAA after its investigation, adding it does not condone violence of any kind and last weekend's incident is not indicative of what the school or wrestling program stands for.

Knox Sr. claims someone from the West Deptford School District instigated the brawl.

The school district released the following statement Thursday:

"West Deptford School District is aware of the incident that took place on February 22, 2025, at the District 25 Wrestling Tournament hosted at Collingswood High School. This unfortunate event does not reflect the values of sportsmanship and respect that we uphold, and we do not condone physical confrontations at any sanctioned school event. "We are also aware of the recent accusations that racial and vulgar statements that were allegedly made by individuals/fans associated with our school district. A thorough investigation into these claims has been conducted, and there is absolutely no evidence or witness testimony supporting these serious and defamatory allegations. Additionally, the NJSIAA has conducted its own investigation, and no complaints were filed during the event against anyone associated with West Deptford. "Our students, fans, and coaching staff were in close proximity to security personnel and law enforcement throughout the event. At no point was anyone from our district addressed for inappropriate comments or behavior. Furthermore, our student-athletes competed with integrity and respect, and no officials reported any misconduct on their part. "It is disappointing that our school district has been implicated in an incident that originated outside our community. We remain committed to ensuring that our students and fans are not placed in harm's way. We have communicated with the host school, along with NJSIAA, that assures us that there will be a high level of security for spectator and student athlete comfort. There will be 'ZERO TOLERANCE' from coaches, athletes, and fans to ensure productive and sportsmanlike matches. As the postseason continues, we hope the focus remains on the student-athletes and their hard work. The West Deptford School District stands firmly in support of sportsmanship, safety, and the well-being of all participants and spectators."