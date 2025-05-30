New Jersey state senator introduces bills to combat high energy costs

A New Jersey state senator has introduced a series of bills to combat high energy costs as utility companies plan rate hikes that will increase bills as much as 20%.

Sen. Britnee Timberlake held a press conference Friday, saying her constituents tell her they're being forced out of their homes because of high utility bills.

"You have to account for the cost to heat and cool the home ... and these utility companies need to be stopped," she said.

"People need the relief now"

Timberlake says the Board of Public Utilities approved raising electricity rates by 17-20% starting in June.

The Democrat is introducing a series of bills that in part call for a study of what she refers to as private companies that are monopolies, going back to 2020 energy levels, and placing a 2% cap on rate hikes every five years.

"It needs to be fast-tracked because people need the relief now," Timberlake said.

PSE&G said in a statement that the company "works hard to keep customer bills as low as possible while providing safe and reliable energy." They added both the demand for energy and cost are rising, and utility companies like PSE&G don't profit on the 17% increase.

Timberlake's bills have made it through the Legislature. It remains to be seen if Gov. Phil Murphy or a future governor would sign them.

CBS News New York reached out to the Board of Public Utilities but has not heard back.

New Jersey residents describe difficult costs

Tabetha Bassit, with Echoes Inc., says it costs $2,000 a month to light up her counseling center and the neighboring funeral home.

"The more we absorb these costs, it creates a difficulty for us to offer free counseling," she said.

East Orange resident Rev. Ella Johnson said her utility bill, which includes gas and electric, is out of control.

"I have been a widow for 11 years, and it's not easy trying to maintain a home," East Orange resident Rev. Ella Johnson said. "The bills are not easy to pay because they can run anywhere from close to $600 in the month of January, and it gradually comes down."

The 85-year-old wants to stay in the home she's been in for 56 years but says it's getting more difficult.

"It is terrifying ... because not only do I have this to take care of, but I have other things to take care of as well," she said.